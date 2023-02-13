A Washoe County sheriff deputy's patrol car was hit by an alleged impaired driver in Sparks - and it was all caught on tape.
The incident happened at Highland Rank Parkway and Pyramid Way last week, but the video was released this week.
You don't really see the point of impact in this particular video, but you do see the suspect driving the wrong way right in front of the patrol car.
Thankfully, the deputy was not hurt.
“However, a difference in seconds could have resulted in a much different outcome," the sheriff's office wrote in an online post.
They say anytime you plan on drinking alcohol, plan ahead by using ride-share options, public transportation or designate a sober driver.