The U.S. Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency are working together to remove aquatic invasive weeds from wetlands at Baldwin and Kiva Beaches.
The weeds in question can impact water quality and recreational use, as well as impacting the habitat for native species.
According to a tweet from the Lake Tahoe USFS, they are using underwater mats secured with rebar to eliminate the weeds.
The rebar being used has the capability of injuring people and pets, so people are asked to stay off the mats and to keep children and pets away as well.