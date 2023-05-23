The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a food safety alert after learning of a salmonella outbreak linked to raw cookie dough sold at Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza locations.
The CDC says the contaminated foods include chocolate chip cookie dough and S'mores bars dough.
Nine sick people reported eating raw cookie dough from Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in the week before they got sick. Based on the information, Papa Murphy’s has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and raw S’mores bars dough.
At least two sick people did not eat at Papa Murphy’s. Investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough.
The outbreak has been reported in six states which include Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Missouri and California.
The CDC says the outbreak may not be limited to the states with known illnesses, and the true number of sick people is likely much higher than the number reported.
If you have the items regarding the outbreak, the CDC says you should throw the dough away, even if you didn’t get sick after eating some of it and wash items and surfaces that may have touched the dough using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.
To learn more, you can click here: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Cookie Dough | CDC