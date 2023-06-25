Central Lyon County Firefighters assisted in the removal of 29 cattle after a cattle truck crashed on USA Parkway Saturday.
Central Lyon County Firefighters say the truck crashed Saturday morning while coming down USA Parkway.
Crews worked hard for over 2 hours cutting open the trailer and removing the cattle.
Altogether 29 live cattle were removed from the trailer.
Cattle guards were temporarily placed on the highway to help transfer the cattle safely to the next trailer.
There were no reported injuries to the driver of the vehicle.
(Central Lyon County Firefighters)