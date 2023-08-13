The Central Nevada Health District will be offering back-to-school immunizations at an event this week.
It is set to happen on Wednesday, August 16th at the Lovelock Back-to-School Night at Pershing County High School's new gym from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. according to a post on the CNHD Facebook page.
Vaccinations will be offered for meningitis, HPV and Tdap for student who qualify for the VFC program.
That includes students who have Medicaid, are uninsured, or are Native American or Alaskan natives.
CNHD will also be offering information about the array of services they offer.