California Highway Patrol is reporting that chain requirements have been lifted along I-80 in Truckee.
Trucks are at minimum restrictions as of this morning.
If you need to drive that way, be sure to plan ahead check for updates before you head out. You can visit the Caltrans website to see a map with live road conditions.
The speed limit is at 30 m.p.h. in that area due to the ice and snow on the roads. Officials encourage drivers to drive slow in these conditions.
Rain showers are expected in the valley.
Residents are encouraged to keep drains clear to prepare for even more rain and snow melt in the upcoming week.