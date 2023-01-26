After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra.
The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and then slide down the California coastline from Oregon. There will be some moisture to work with, but not a high amount.
Temperatures will be cold enough to fall just as snow and no rain. Snow totals will be low especially compared to the storms we saw earlier in January.
Colder air will move in behind the front making for a very cold start to the upcoming workweek.
Some spots could see the coldest air we’ve seen in ten years.
An inside slider bypasses the mountains and comes down from the north, opposed to off the ocean. This allows the valley to see snow because of the lack of shadowing that typically occurs from a storm coming from the Pacific. These storms usually don’t have as much moisture to work with since they come off the land opposed to the ocean. However, they can produce a lot of snow in localized areas.
They are hard to predict and can set up a narrow band of snow that produces more snow than everywhere else. This is not a textbook inside slider, but resembles one since it will be coming down from the north. As it slides down the California coastline Sunday, the Sierra will have a chance to see snow too.
Snow totals will range from 4-6 inches in the high Sierra, to up to a couple inches in the lowest elevations. The hills above 5000’ will see between one and three inches of snow by Sunday night. This is not a ton of snow, but it doesn’t take much snow to make roads slick. The Monday morning commute will be sunny, but slick from left over icy patches.
Bundle up next week, temperatures will fall well below freezing Monday through Wednesday morning, even at the Reno Airport. In fact, it is likely that lows will be in the single digits Tuesday.
South Lake Tahoe and Truckee will fall below zero early next week too.
Reno usually sees high temperatures in the mid to upper 40’s this time of year, but we’ll be in the 20’s and 30’s instead. Stay warm and stay safe.