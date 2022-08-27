Fire crews with the Bureau of Land Management are working on a quick-moving wildfire that has grown to over 15,000 acres in northern Nevada.
The Cherry Gulch Fire, located in the Pine Forest Range of the Winnemucca District has grown to 15,786 acres and is 50% contained.
The fire started in the Cherry Gulch near Mahogany Mountain on the north end of the Pine Forest Range (about 8 Miles south of Denio, Nevada).
The cause is still under investigation.
Aircraft, Heavy Equipment, Engines, and Hand Crews are on scene and fully engaged.
Additional engines and crews have been ordered.
Weather conditions and terrain continue to be a challenge.
A Red Flag Warning is in place for the area today until 10 PM.
A rather scary scene surrounding the Alta Peak fire camera courtesy of @AlertWildfire in northern Humboldt county. This is in our neighbor @NWSElko area, but since weather is quiet enough we can show you this impressive 15min time-lapse! #nvwx #CherryGulchFire pic.twitter.com/rk4X5Tc2yr— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) August 27, 2022