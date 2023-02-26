[NEVADA ATHLETICS RELEASE]
Nevada freshman Natasha Chetty highlighted the second day of the Mountain West Indoor Championships, bringing home the gold in the high jump with her mark of 1.76 meters, earning the seventh-best mark in Nevada school history, a new personal record, and securing the Pack 10 points.
"We had a great day," said head coach Shantel Twiggs "with lots of personal bests, two school records by Emily Costello, athletes moving up on the Nevada all-time list, and last but not least, Natasha Chetty winning her event to continue Nevada's history of locking in the number one spot in the high jump at the Mountain West Championships for the past four seasons. I am so proud of all the athletes. They competed incredibly well today, and I am honored to be their coach. We are excited to see what we can put together in tomorrow's finals."
Since Nevada joined the Mountain West Conference in 2012, Chetty's title marks the fourth time the Pack has been crowned champion in the event, Nicola Ader claiming the Mountain West title for three consecutive years previously (2019, 2020, 2022).
Hanah Smrt earned her second personal record of the day, fifth of the weekend, with her mark of 1.67 meters in the high jump, breaking her previous best of 1.66 meters set at the Washington State Open earlier this month. Valeria Paez-Rueda tiedher personal best of 1.62 meters to finish 11th.
Fifth-year Emily Costello did not only break her own school record in the 400 meters, but also in the 200 meters less than two hours later. Costello's 400 meters prelim time of 53.79 placed her second overall to automatically qualify her for the final on Saturday. In the 200 meters prelim, Costello ran a 23.95, and finished just out of the top eight in ninth place.
Bonét Henderson, Lilly Gregg, Annalies Kalma, and Jasmine Harris joined Costello in the 200 meters prelims. Henderson (24.71) and Gregg (24.91) secured new personal records, finishing 20th and 23rd respectively, with Henderson's time being the ninth best in school history. Harris earned a new personal record (26.04) and finished 32nd.
The 400 meters was no different, the personal records continuing to stack up. Annalies Kalma and Kylie Burton both set new personal records, Kalma finishing 9th overall and earning the sixth fastest top time at Nevada with a 55.88. Burton placed 22nd, her time of 57.75 beating her previous best of 59.08 from last year's indoor championships.
In the long jump, Rayven Nealey picked up five points for the Pack, placing fourth in the event with her mark of 5.98 meters, tying for fourth in school history, and earning a new personal record. Maria Paz Milani placed 20th with her furthest jump of 5.47 meters. In the high jump, Hanah Smrt tied for ninth in the event, earning her first personal record of the day with a mark of 1.67 meters, securing three points for Nevada, while Valeria Paez-Rueda tied her personal best of 1.62 meters to finish in 11th place.
Halyn Senegal led the way in the 800 meters, running a new personal record of 2:09.56, beating her previous record by 11 seconds, and moving into third on the all-time list. She sits in fourth place heading into the final on Saturday. Raegan Gorzeman ran a time of 2:18.10 and finished 12th overall.
Adding another qualifier to the list, Sarah Marske is moving onto the finals in the 60 meter hurdles after placing eighth overall with her time of 8.70 seconds.
After day two, Nevada sits in sixth place with 20 points, just nine and a half points out of third place.
Nevada Results
Long Jump
4. Rayven Nealey – 5.98m (5 points)
6. Hanah Smrt – 5.94m (4 points)
20. Maria Paz Milani – 5.47m
60 hurdles (Preliminaries)
8. Sarah Marske – 8.70m (Qualified for the final)
Johanna Haas – DNF
400 meters (Preliminaries)
2. Emily Costello – 53.79 (Qualified for the final)
9. Annalies Kalma – 55.88
22. Kylie Burton – 59.08
60 meters
23. Bonét Henderson – 7.77
800 meters
4. Halyn Senegal – 2:09.56 (Qualified for the final)
9. Raegan Gorzeman – 2:18.10
200 meters
9. Emily Costello – 23.95
20. Bonét Henderson – 24.71
23. Lilly Gregg – 24.91
32. Jasmine Harris – 26.04
High Jump
- Natasha Chetty – 1.76m (10 points)
T-9. Hanah Smrt – 1.67m
11. Valeria Paez-Rueda – 1.62m
Mountain West Championship Women's Team Standings
- Colorado State, 66.50
- New Mexico, 37.50
- Fresno State, 29.50
- San Diego State, 23
- San Jose State, 21
- Nevada, 20
- Utah State, 16
- Boise State, 8
- Wyoming, 5
- Air Force, 4
- UNLV, 3.50