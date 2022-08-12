Candelen, an Arizona based 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to championing children, is pleased to announce the official opening of its Reno location.
With this new space, Candelen will be able to support to the children and families of Nevada by providing resources, tools, materials, and skill development for all child care workers, parents, and caregivers. Specifically, the Candelen team will be providing Kith & Kin classes.
These classes—which provide information on topics such as child development, health & safety, positive guidance, behavior challenges, nutrition, language & literacy, and home safety—will be Nevada’s most extensive support program for family, friend, and neighbor child care providers.
You can learn more about the Kith & Kin program here.
“We are humbled and eager to work with community partners in Reno to serve children, families, and caregivers in a way that improves their lives,” says Nicole Newhouse, Candelen CEO.
This initiative is in collaboration with the Nevada Strong Start’s Child Care Services Center.
The new Candelen office is located at 961 Matley Lane, Suite 110, Reno, Nevada 89502.