REMSA, in partnership with The Children’s Cabinet, will hold a child safety seat inspection checkpoint Saturday morning at the Children's Cabinet in Reno.
The event starts at 10 a.m. and is located at 1090 South Rock Boulevard, Reno.
Each seat will be checked by Nationally Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians to ensure that it is properly installed in the vehicle, is the appropriate seat for the age and weight of the child riding in it and that the seat has not been recalled.
Parents will also receive education on the proper installation and use of car seats.
The inspection is limited to 30 cars and early arrival is recommended.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, car crashes are the number one cause of death for all children. More than 75 percent of cars inspected checkpoints arrive with seats improperly installed.
For more information about Children’s Cabinet, you can visit www.childrenscabinet.org