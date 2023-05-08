The North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District is gearing up for fire and fuels reduction activities for the 2023 season.
The district will begin conducting defensible space evaluations and curbside chipping services on May 15.
For curbside yard debris collection dates and information, visit https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/events/yard-waste-collection
Defensible Space Evaluation requests will be contacted within two weeks to schedule an evaluation date.
Chipping requests are taken as they are received and completed as crews are available, keeping in mind they respond to wildfires and may not be able to get to a specific chipping pile right away.
The fire district can issue free tree removal permits for fire hazard trees, but their removal must accompany complete defensible space treatments.
For more information on these services and to register online, visit www.nltfpd.org.