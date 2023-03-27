Northern Nevada just got a whole lot sweeter. The Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and Champagne & Chocolate are excited to announce their partnership, bringing together the elegance of Champagne & Chocolate with the nostalgia of the Chocolate Nugget. This partnership offers something for everyone, from brunch and wine tastings to family-friendly events and chocolate treats.
The Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory, located in Washoe Valley and Mound House, NV, has been producing top-quality candies and chocolates since 1936.
"We are thrilled to be partnering with Champagne & Chocolate," said Eddie Feriance, owner of the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory. "This partnership allows us to continue to provide our loyal customers with their favorite candies and treats, while also expanding our offerings to include more exciting events and experiences."
Champagne & Chocolate, located in South Lake Tahoe, CA, is known for its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional champagne and chocolate pairings.
With this partnership, the public can now enjoy a fun, modern experience while still getting their favorite childhood chocolate from the Chocolate Nugget.
The Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory will continue to operate at their two locations in Northern Nevada and offer their classic candy and chocolates, which are now also available at Champagne & Chocolate.
A Champagne & Chocolate collection is also available on ChocolateNuggetCandyFactory.com.
Cesar Fausto, owner of Champagne & Chocolate, expressed his excitement for the partnership, stating, "We are so excited to join forces with the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and provide our customers with even more unique experiences from brunches to wine tastings and everything in between. We’re looking forward to the coming months and the fun events we have planned for everyone to enjoy."
In addition to the partnership, the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory will be offering more family-friendly activities, including a picnic area during the warm months, food truck events and entertainment.
With something for everyone, this partnership promises to be a sweet success. For more information on the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory and Champagne & Chocolate, please visit the Chocolate Nugget Candy Factory website at chocolatenuggetcandyfactory.com Champagne & Chocolate website at www.champagneandchoco.com