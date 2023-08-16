The California Highway Patrol (CHP), South Lake Tahoe Area will have a "Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Sobriety Checkpoint set up this Friday in the unincorporated area of El Dorado County.
The checkpoint will be set up at 8 p.m. and will end at 2 a.m.
CHP officers will be controlling traffic, evaluating driver's sobriety, checking driver's licenses, and handing out literature warning of the dangers of drinking and driving.
If there is inclement weather, the checkpoint will be canceled for safety reasons, and the units will be assigned to roving DUI patrol.
Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Traffic Safety Administration.
(The California Highway Patrol assisted with this report.)