In a continued effort to provide the highest level of safety and service to drivers, CHP Truckee and Truckee PD are addressing safety concerns on I-80 and through the town of Truckee, due to ski traffic, by conducting proactive traffic control on Saturdays and Sundays.
Due to the unpredictable amount of heavy traffic, officials are strongly advising to leave early for resorts and bring lots of patience.
If travel is necessary, the most advisable transportation method suggested is public transportation or carpooling.
TART is free to ALL riders and will deliver occupants closer to the mountain than any available parking.
Due to heavy visitation, expect delays along West River St. and State Route 89 between 7:00-9:00 AM (approximate).
Officials are suggesting drivers to us Access State Route 89 (south) by using Interstate 80 for ski traffic to Olympic Valley and the West Shore as an alternative.