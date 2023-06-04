Carson High School’s Advanced Creative Writing Class published their 2023 issue of the Student Literary Magazine, Bolt of Blue. This year's student-chosen theme for Bolt of Blue is "Growing up," a universal experience that touches us all in different ways.
“Through poetry, fiction and memoir, our writers explore the moments that have shaped them, the lessons they have learned, and the people who have influenced their paths,” said Anna Wilkerson, Carson High Creative Writing teacher. “I am honored to be taking over the reins as Editor in Chief of Carson High School's Bolt of Blue Literary Magazine and to have had the privilege to work with this year's incredible group of talented young writers.”
The writers whose work is featured are Seniors Ayden Acock, Olivia Baglin, Bennett Card, Samuel Dalton, Erik Deusenberry, Kyra Dunham, Vicente Esparza-Mata, Charles Ferrel, Dorothy Fitzgerald, Alan Gomez Jauregui, Jessica Gonzales, Aiden Grime, Elena Guzman Salas, Kira Jackson, Nehemiah Juarez, Beyonce Quirarte Maldonado, Maya Sanchez, Aydree Shehorn, Rachel Slatauski, Lisa Solis, Micheala Stinson, Cassidy Udey, Harlie Vatella, Daleah Waren, Kenadie Watson, Jadyn Williams, William Wright, and Jayden Yochum.
Bolt of Blue’s May 2023 issue, “Growing Up” can be accessed online at Bolt of Blue (senatorsnow.org)
(Carson City School District)