Carson City Schools Foundation (CCSF), the philanthropic investment arm designed to increase student achievement for the Carson City School District, has recognized Yanizia Herrera, a senior at Carson High School (CHS), with an award for creating the logo that will help brand and advertise the Foundation and be incorporated into all electronic and printed CCSF materials.
Ten CHS students participated in the logo contest from Ms. Patricia Ababio's Graphic Design Advanced Studies class. Of those, Herrera's design was selected. She received a $100 gift card for her efforts.
In particular, Herrera’s logo will be utilized in CCSF’s annual giving campaign, Funding Future Dreams.
From now through June 30, 2023, the Foundation seeks community contributions to support three proven programs: the teacher classroom mini-grant and department/school-site grants that help purchase special project materials; student book and material fees for students qualifying for the JumpStart College program and exam fees for Advanced Placement (AP) students in need.
Last year, the fundraising campaign for JumpStart raised nearly $34,000 for students, exceeding the initial goal of $24,000. The foundation’s goal this year is to raise a total of $60,000: $20K for teacher/department/school grants, $20K for books and materials for JumpStart students and $20K for exam fees for AP students.
In April an anonymous donor challenged the community to meet the foundation’s $60,000 goal and promised to match contributions up to that amount. Any funds raised in excess of $60K will be used to provide additional support to students and teachers.
(Carson City School District)