The American Red Cross of Nevada announced The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints generously donated $8.7 million to purchase Red Cross bloodmobiles and fund the organization’s programs assisting cancer and sickle cell disease patients.
“The Church’s donation will support Red Cross blood collections and programs right here in Nevada and across the country,” said Heidi Ruster, Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region. “The collaboration the Red Cross of Nevada and the national organization has with the Church is much more than needed donations – it’s a shared vision of service and helping others.”
Latter-day Saints don’t just reach into their pockets, but they also roll up their sleeves. Last year, the Church remained the single largest Red Cross blood drive contributor. More than 70,000 volunteer blood donors participated in over 2,000 Church-sponsored blood drives nationwide in the first nine months of last year.
“We are pleased to contribute to the American Red Cross and support their life-sustaining services and programs in this new year to help care for those in need,” said Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We recognize and are grateful for the thousands of Church members who rolled up their sleeves to give blood and donate so much of their time.”
The Church also has provided critical support for disaster relief effort throughout the United States including responses to wildfires across the West, massive flooding in California, Alaska and the South, and destruction from hurricanes Fiona and Ian in the Southeast.
“Many Church members are also Red Cross volunteers who deploy to areas struggling after a natural disaster to help those in need,” Ruster said. “We are grateful for the partnership with Church members who donate blood and give their time to help others.'
To learn more, you can visit: Donate Now - Online Donations | American Red Cross