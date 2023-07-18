The Churchill County School District will be holding a job fair tomorrow.
It is set for two times, from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the district's office on Maine Street in Fallon according to a CCSD Facebook post.
The district is looking for elementary and secondary school teachers, special education teachers, substitute teachers, school counselors, a chief school nurse, an elementary library/media specialist and more.
Anyone with questions can contact the district's HR manager at (775) 428-7240 ext. 1115 or email them at coopera@churchillcsd.com.
