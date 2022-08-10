The Churchill County School District is making some changes to their classroom policies.
Starting this school year - no electronic devices will be allowed, including cell phones, smartwatches if used for texting, and personal tablets.
School leaders say these devices can be disruptive and interfere with student learning.
Students who need to use cellphones as part of their academic accommodations will still be allowed to use them.
All students will also be able to use them before and after school, on buses, during lunch, and during passing periods.