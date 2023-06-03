Members of the Churchill County Sheriff's Office recently attended water rescue training, which was provided by the Douglas County's water rescue team, at Topaz Lake.
This training helps prepare them for water-related incidents and emergencies.
In addition to this, the Churchill County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and a member of our agency were stationed at Lake Lahontan over Memorial Day weekend.
During the weekend, Search and Rescue members set up an operations post, conducted safety patrols and were available for any incidents.
Throw bag training was also passed along to Patrol Deputies in case there is a need to rescue anyone from a canal, river or the lake.
The Sheriff's Office encourages everyone to please be safe while floating the river, boating or swimming. The river flows will be fluctuating, presenting dangerous and rapidly changing conditions.
(Churchill County Sheriff's Office)