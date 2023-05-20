The Churchill County Sheriff's Office says one of their vehicles that was stolen has been recovered.
The Sheriff's Office thanked the community for the help in providing tips that led up to the recovery.
It is unknown if anyone was arrested in the investigation.
Original story from May 15:
The Churchill County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating one of their vehicles that was stolen Sunday night.
The vehicle which is a 2019 John Deere Gator XUV 825M was stolen from the Rafter 3C complex around 8:20 p.m.
It has factory half doors, full front and rear windshields, with a power dump bed.