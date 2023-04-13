While the weather has been nicer and warmer, Churchill County is still keeping an eye on the snowpack and water levels.
The county's second town hall meeting will be Thursday, April 13 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Rafter 3C Arena.
Officials will brief the public with current information on the high-water mitigation efforts and what the area is facing in the coming months.
With record snowpack in the mountains, local officials have been working to relieve the potential for flooding in Churchill County and the City of Fallon by:
* Releasing water from Lahontan Reservoir over the last month to lower the water level to make room for high levels of snowmelt run-off upstream.
* Building a second weir, alongside the 2017 weir, to increase water releases from Lahontan Reservoir.
* Making pre-filled sandbags available for residents to pick-up and use to protect private property.
* Staffing a High-Water Call Center, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for residents to make non-emergency inquiries regarding high water resources and services. The Call Center number is: (775)867-5923.
For those unable to attend, a recording will be available at: https://www.youtube.com/@churchillcounty/community after the town hall.
(Churchill County contributed to this report.)