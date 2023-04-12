On April 12, 2023, the Reno City Council approved a year-long placemaking study to help revitalize Virginia Street in downtown.
Previously, street design concepts were shown publicly where community members could provide their feedback.
The study spanned the Virginia Street Corridor from Sierra Street to the west, Lake Street to the east, Ninth Street (University Gateway) to the north, and Liberty Street to the south.
Council has approved $2.55 million in state and local fiscal recovery funds to help begin implementation of recommendations from the study. If the final report is accepted, City staff will create cost estimates for each project based on the recommendations set forth by the study.
"The Virginia Street Placemaking Study represents a shared community vision for downtown Virginia Street, driven by feedback from residents, downtown business owners, University students, and other key stakeholders. The end of the study marks an important milestone as we look ahead to what’s to come for the Biggest Little City and continue forward momentum."
Council will discuss the study's results during Wednesday's public meeting.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)