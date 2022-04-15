The Reno Fire Department (RFD) recognized12 new, full-fledged firefighters after successfully completing the 19-week fire academy and their one-year probationary period.
Historically, RFD’s commencement is held after the recruits' completion of the fire academy, which is then followed by their training as probationary firefighters. However, the ceremony was postponed due to limitations on public gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This commencement ceremony brings with it a whole new level of excitement as we recognize our newest, full-fledged firefighters,” said Reno Fire Chief David Cochran. “I applaud all their hard work leading up to this point, especially considering the many challenges brought on by the pandemic. I know each of them will continue to make our Department, and our community, very proud.”
Prior to being hired, the now-firefighters went through a written test, physical agility test and extensive interview process before they were offered a position in the recruit academy.
Upon completing the academy, they served a one-year probationary period, working alongside other Reno firefighters.
Next, the new firefighters will start on a float list and fill daily vacancies within the Department as needed.
The City of Reno is currently recruiting firefighter applicants on its website for those interested in joining the Reno Fire Department.