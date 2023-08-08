The City of Reno is excited to celebrate National Pickleball Day on Tuesday, August 8th.
Created in 1965, pickleball is a game that combines aspects of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.
The City Council recently allocated $2.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to Reno Tennis Center for repairs and upgrades to tennis and pickleball courts.
The court improvements are scheduled for completion this October, according to a release from the City of Reno.
The Reno Tennis Center will feature 12 tennis hardcourts and 14 pickleball courts.