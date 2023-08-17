Weather Alert

...Heavy rain with isolated flood potential Sunday-Monday... * Showers and thunderstorms will continue to develop and push northward this evening and tomorrow morning. These storms will be capable of gusts in excess of 45 mph, which could kick up dust from desert sinks and playas, in addition to localized heavy rainfall and small hail. Another round of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms will occur once again Saturday afternoon and evening. * Major Hurricane Hilary in the eastern Pacific is expected to make landfall Sunday PM or early Monday AM along northern Baja of California or extreme southern coastal California. While this system will rapidly weaken into a remnant low by the time it reaches Nevada, significant amounts of moisture will bring periods of heavy rainfall to the region Sunday afternoon through Monday. The greatest threat for flooding is across the Basin & Range and the eastern Sierra. However, isolated flooding cannot be ruled out elsewhere across western Nevada and northeast California. Have multiple ways to receive alerts in case flood warnings are issued, and never drive through flooded roadways. * Abundant cloud cover and rainfall will keep afternoon high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal Sunday through Tuesday, with Monday likely being the chilliest day of the week. * Stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center by visiting www.hurricanes.gov for the latest on Hilary.