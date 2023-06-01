The City of Reno is encouraging businesses to apply for a free Outdoor Dining Permit to use public sidewalks in front of their spaces by June 30, 2023.
Businesses that offer sidewalk seating or dining on a City sidewalk need a permit. The application fee is $576, plus additional fees based on the square footage of the outdoor sidewalk space. Both fees have been waived for the last fiscal year.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses turned to sidewalk seating to help serve customers under pandemic restrictions. In 2022 the Reno City Council voted to waive all fees associated with these permits for one year.
However, on July 1 those fees will be reinstated.
The City requires businesses to follow zoning code regulations including pedestrian safety and accessibility. The permit application process is open to all local businesses seeking to use public sidewalks.
The Outdoor Dining Permit application can be found here. Interested businesses are encouraged to submit their applications by June 30, 2023, to have fees waived.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)