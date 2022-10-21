The City of Reno is excited to host its inaugural Pumpkin Plunge this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3 - 5 p.m. at the Northwest Pool, which will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch.
Upon finding the perfect pumpkin, participants will jump into the pool and retrieve it.
Attendees will also have a chance to enjoy fall activities including face painting, a staff-made photobooth, a scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, and more.
Admission is $10 and includes a pumpkin and $3 for spectators, all ages are welcome.
Interested participants are encouraged to preregister for the event by calling (775) 334-2203.
Walk-ins are also welcome. Pumpkin plungers should plan to bring a swimsuit and towel.