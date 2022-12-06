The City of Reno today announced two finalists for the City’s next Chief of Police: Chief Christopher Crawforth (Sparks Police Department) and Deputy Chief Kathryn Nance (Stockton Police Department).
The finalists were selected by three advisory committees, with representatives from City leadership, the Reno Police Department, and community stakeholders.
A community meet and greet is set for Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Neil Road Recreation Center.
Residents will have an opportunity to meet each of the finalists.
Spanish and American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters will be available to assist throughout the evening.
The City anticipates Reno’s new Chief of Police will be hired in January 2023, following the City Manager’s appointment and confirmation by the Reno City Council.
“We are fortunate to have received such high-quality applicants,” said Reno City Manager Doug Thornley. “Both Chris and Kathryn align with the feedback we’ve received from our community on what they want to see in Reno’s next Chief of Police and are eminently qualified to lead our police department. I’m excited for our residents to meet them–and incredibly hopeful for our city.”
Christopher Crawforth
With over 20 years of law enforcement experience, Crawforth currently serves as the Sparks Police Department’s Chief of Police, which maintains the safety of over 100,000 residents with 189 employees (127 sworn officers). Prior to serving as the Chief, he held leadership positions within the Sparks Police Department as a Deputy Chief, Investigations Lieutenant, Internal Affairs Lieutenant, and Patrol Sergeant. Crawforth has a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia Southern University and a bachelor’s degree in conservation biology from the University of Nevada, Reno.
Crawforth is an executive board member of the Nevada Sheriffs and Chiefs Association, a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP).
“With a demonstrable background of outstanding contributions to law enforcement and a history of progressively senior leadership roles, I have consistently enabled teams and individuals to set new standards of professional achievement,” said Crawforth. “I have a strong ability, cultivated through 20+ years of experience, to set long-term objectives, communicate my vision, and provide my people with all the training, skills, and motivation to succeed and thrive. I am excited for the opportunity to lead the employees of the Reno Police Department in improving upon the outstanding service they currently provide to the citizens and visitors of the City of Reno.”
Crawforth and his wife have two children. They love everything to do with the outdoors of northern Nevada.
Kathryn Nance
With 26 years of law enforcement experience, Nance is currently the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for nearly 400 sworn and professional employees and a $107 million budget. Prior to this role, she served as the Stockton Police Department’s Deputy Chief of Logistics, Police Captain of Strategic Operations, Patrol/Special Investigations Police Lieutenant, and Patrol/Investigations/Task Force Sergeant. Nance has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in education (expected completion in 2023).
Nance is a member of Women Leaders in Law Enforcement, the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives and the American Leadership Forum.
"My leadership skills, extensive police experience, and commitment to organization wellness fit the expectations for Reno’s next Chief of Police,” said Nance. “As Chief, I would use data-driven policing to enhance deployment and create crime reduction strategies. I would also work to develop a department-wide mission and overall plan that supports the department and community needs, while strengthening the department and providing stability for employees.”
Nance and her husband, James, have a blended family of four children ranging in age from 30 to 23 and a five-year-old grandson. According to Nance, they’ve always dreamed of relocating to northern Nevada. With family, including their oldest son living in Nevada, they are ready to make this transition. They look forward to the active outdoor lifestyle and sense of community that Reno offers.
(City of Reno)