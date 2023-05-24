As summer quickly approaches, the City of Reno is inviting their residents to enjoy a delicious treat as the City partners with the Super Swirl ice cream truck to offer free ice cream to our community.
The event will take place on Thursday, May 25 at the West Street Plaza, 220 West Street from 2:00 p.m. to 4 p.m.
All residents can participate in this special occasion which aims to bring joy to the community while bringing new activity to West Street Plaza. Super Swirl will be stationed at the plaza, ready to serve an array of flavors.
In addition to the treats, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Ward 5 Councilwoman Kathleen Taylor and City of Reno staff. Councilwoman Taylor is looking forward to meeting and engaging with members of Ward 5 and the entire community.
“As the representative of most of the Downtown area, reactivating the use of public spaces like West Street Plaza is a priority of mine,” said Councilwoman Taylor. “We want to get more people down here, and ice cream is a great way to do that.”
Thursday’s ice cream social is complimentary of the councilwoman’s discretionary funds.
(City of Reno)