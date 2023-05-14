As Older Americans Month continues, the City of Reno recently announced a series of upcoming ice cream socials for Senior Citizens.
The events aim to promote the importance of staying active and social as we age, while also providing a fun and delicious way to beat the upcoming summer heat.
According to the National Institute on Aging, staying socially engaged and active can have numerous benefits for senior citizens, including improved cognitive function, reduced risk of depression and loneliness, and even a longer lifespan. Unfortunately, many Seniors may find it difficult to maintain social connections as they age, especially if they live alone or have mobility issues.
The ice cream socials provide an opportunity for Seniors to gather and connect with others in a relaxed and enjoyable setting.
Participants can enjoy delicious ice cream treats while chatting with their peers and engaging in fun activities like games, music, and more.
"We're thrilled to be hosting these ice cream socials for our Senior community," said Reno City Councilmember Meghan Ebert, who also serves as the Council liaison to the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. "We know that staying active and social is crucial for overall health and wellbeing, and we’re proud to provide a fun and accessible way for Seniors to do just that."
All Seniors can enjoy free soft serve ice cream, slushies, and frozen lemonades from Super Swirl.
The socials are free to Seniors ages 60-plus. All ice cream socials are proudly sponsored by Councilmember Ebert:
- Tuesday May 16, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Mayors Park, 14000 Stead Blvd., Reno, NV 89506
- Monday, May 22, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm. Neil Road Recreation Center, 3935 Neil Rd., Reno, NV 89502
- Tuesday, May 30, 2023: 11:00am-1:00pm, Paradise Park Activity Center, 2745 Elementary Dr., Reno, NV 89512
(City of Reno)