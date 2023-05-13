As we age, it is crucial to maintain social connections and stay active. The Reno Aces, in partnership with the City of Reno, and the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) invites seniors to join the city for a fun-filled afternoon of baseball, socializing, and entertainment.
On Sunday, May 21, 2023, the Reno Aces will take on the Sacramento River Cats at Greater Nevada Field. The game starts at 1:05 p.m.
As part of Older Americans Month, SCAC will be donating 300 tickets to low and fixed income seniors who normally would not have the opportunity to attend a game.
A limited number of tickets will be given out at Paradise Park, Neil Road Recreation Center, and Evelyn Mount with a preference to City of Reno Scholarship holders. Only residents of Reno are eligible for tickets.
Distribution times/locations:
- May 17th from 10am - 11:30am (Evelyn Mount)
- May 17th from 1pm - 2:30pm (Neil Road)
Staff at Paradise Park will lead on handing out tickets. Those interested can ask staff at Paradise Park.
Studies show that maintaining social connections helps seniors maintain cognitive function and reduce the risk of depression and anxiety.
The City’s goal is to provide an opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and the community while enjoying a lively sporting event.
"Social engagement is an essential part of aging well, and we're thrilled that senior citizens have an opportunity to come out and enjoy a Reno Aces game," said Paco Lachoy, Chairman of the Senior Citizens Advisory Committee. "We encourage all senior citizens to join us for a fun-filled afternoon of baseball and camaraderie.”
General admission tickets for this game and for other games all season are available online.