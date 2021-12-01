The City of Reno Christmas Tree Lighting was tonight on December 1st, now dazzling the Reno City Plaza with its bright lights. Being a great opportunity for the community to kick off the festivities of the holiday season together. But it wasn’t just a tree lighting, this event was an entire community experience.
Hillary Schieve, the Mayor of Reno says "This year it's so nice to see everyone and be back together as a community, it's so special, it's one of those times a year that people come down to the plaza and they're so excited to get the holidays started."
On top of the glorious tree lighting, the event had the UNR cheerleaders chanting, multiple choirs singing and hot chocolate to keep everyone warm.
Schieve adds "Of course who can deny hot chocolate."
And after not being able to celebrate this annual tradition for the city last year, people couldn’t have been more ready to celebrate once more this year.
Cynthia White, a Grandmother of a Choir Member tells us "I feel really good about being here, seeing all the people and you know after COVID… getting out of the house is wonderful."
Calvin Villalpando, a Christmas Skater adds "It brightens up the place so people can see it, so people don't get scare of getting COVID."
Schieve says "It's a really great time, and energy full of holiday cheer and a great place for the community to come together and celebrate."
Gathering’s of families come together for this event whether it be to see their kids sing in a choir or to watch their very first Christmas tree lighting.
Villalpando explains "For all the younger kids who haven’t been able to see this because their of parents not letting them because of COVID… this could probably be their first time, second time, multiple times who knows."
Schieve adds "A lot of families come down together, and that's so important because that's what it's all about, celebrating with our families our loved ones, gratitude being so grateful."
And having a giant Christmas tree lit up downtown is a huge attraction fitting for the holidays while bringing in the Christmas spirit.
Schieve says "People want to drive downtown, or walk here on the plaza and see it and it just sort of adds that extra charm into our downtown."
Not to mention the City of Reno Christmas Tree Lighting is a festive was to kick off the holiday season.
Schieve tells us "It's just sort of that first official launch into Christmas celebration and family."
If you’d like to visit the city’s Christmas tree downtown at the Reno City Plaza it will be lit all day and night through January 3rd.