The Metro Gallery at Reno City Hall is hosting “Fat Chance,” an exhibition of work by longtime Nevada artist Joan Arrizabalaga.
The public is invited to the Metro Gallery artist reception Thursday, March 30 at City Hall, first floor.
Arrizabalaga was born in East Ely and raised in Fallon, NV. She later moved to Reno and attended the University of Nevada, Reno where she received her B.A. in Art. She also studied at Pond Farm Pottery with Marguerite Wildenhain in Guerneville, CA.
“We are lucky to have a local artist like Joan Arrizabalaga who pays tribute to the Biggest Little City in her work,” said Megan Berner, City of Reno Arts & Culture Manager. “She once made an artistic slot machine for Liberace, which appeared in a movie about his life. In addition to her own art practice, she worked many years as a backstage Wardrobe Mistress at Harrah’s Reno Casino.”
Arrizabalaga works in many media making wood, clay, metal, and fabric sculptures, as well as ceramics, and costumes for the stage. With local collections and completed commissions for works on display in both Reno and Las Vegas casinos.
Arrizabalaga’s work is inspired by her surroundings and experiences. She enjoys creating Nevada casino imagery, combined with a fascination with what we worship, our superstitions, and the search for luck. Her homage to the old masters comes in part from their knowledge of what God looks like.
The exhibition will run from February 27 to April 14, 2023, in the Reno City Hall Metro Gallery, open and free to the public to visit from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday. The Metro Gallery is one of three galleries operated by the City of Reno.
To learn more about the City art galleries contact City of Reno Arts & Culture at 775.334.6264 or visit reno.gov.
For more information about the artist visit joanarrizabalaga.com.