The National Weather Service (NWS) in Reno has forecasted heavy snowfall impacting the Greater Reno-Tahoe area today into Sunday with another round of winter weather early next week.
City of Reno crews will continue monitoring the weather conditions and are working around the clock in response to the storm.
To date, the Streets team has applied 18,330 gallons of brine/salt mixture to City streets and tended to over 2,425 lane miles, all completed by 31 employees working over 338 hours. See our current list of priority streets by route or view the route maps.
Learn more about the City's 19 plow routes in this video.
The public is advised to consider the following information as the storm continues:
- Have a supply of non-perishable foods, medicine, baby supplies and pet food, as well as one gallon of water per person per day.
- If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. For statewide road conditions visit NV Roads or call 511. See winter driving safety tips.
- Remember to shovel snow from your driveway, sidewalk and near the roadway. This gives plows a place to push snow and helps reduce the chance of a snow berm being created across your driveway.
- Have flashlights and/or battery-powered lanterns available, and a supply of backup batteries.
- Keep pets inside.
- Consider all downed power lines as live and dangerous. If you see one, stay away and call 911 and NV Energy to report it.
- Remember to check in on loved ones and neighbors, especially older adults.