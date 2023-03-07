The National Weather Service in Reno says an Atmospheric River is increasingly likely to hit portions of northern Nevada from Thursday afternoon to Sunday.
The deepest snowpack will absorb much of the rain, but the shallower snowpack, below approximately 5500 feet, will pose the greatest flood concerns.
With that in mind, the City of Reno is providing sandbags at the following locations:
- City of Reno Corporation Yard (1640 East Commercial Way)
- Mira Loma Park (3000 South McCarran Blvd.)
- Moya Blvd. near the intersection of Red Baron Blvd.)
- Reno Fire Station #5 (1500 Mayberry Dr.)
- Horseman's Park (2800 Pioneer Dr.)
- Idlewild Park (2055 Idlewild Dr.)
Washoe County provided the following locations for sandbags:
- Lemmon Valley, Lemmon Drive and Pompe Way
- Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street
- Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road
- Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive
- Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane
- Highland Rand Parkway 1 mi. west of Pyramid Hwy
- Belli Ranch, Blue Heron Circle and Warrior Lane
- Toll Road and Geiger Grade
- Pleasant Valley, Andrew Lane and Paddlewheel Lane
- Pleasant Valley, Pagni Lane and 395
- East Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 32, 1240 Eastlake Blvd.
- East Washoe Valley, Eastlake Blvd. and Gander Lane
- West Washoe Valley, TMFR Station 30, 3905 Old Hwy 395
Lyon County sand and sandbag locations:
- Mound House Fire Station -56 Red Rock Rd., Mound House
- Silver City Community Center - 385 High St. Silver City
- Fire Station #39 -460 Dayton Valley Rd., Dayton
- Dayton Valley Road, just southwest of Sutro Rd.
- Fire Station #35 - 231 Corral Dr., Dayton
- Stagecoach Community Center - 8105 US-50, Stagecoach
- Silver Springs JPO Office - 1075 Pyramid Ave., Silver Springs
- Mason Town Hall building -55 Bridge Street, Mason
- Dressler Park Community Arena - 2715 Hwy 208, Wellington
- Out of Town Park, Farm District Road and Highway 95A, Fernley
Storey County is also providing sand and sandbags at the following locations:
- At the end of Toll Road
- Fire Station 74
- Fire Station 72
- Storey County Senior Center
(You'll need to bring your own shovel)
The City of South Lake Tahoe is also providing sandbags for potential flooding at Fire Station 3, 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Prepare now for potential flooding by getting your sandbags in advance. Fire Station 3 at 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd. has sandbags available. Sand is getting low, but more is expected tomorrow. Bring a shovel, since they are limited. #beprepared pic.twitter.com/Eh4q85cLZO— City of South Lake Tahoe (@cityofslt) March 8, 2023
The City of South Lake Tahoe also urges residents to take the threat of roof collapses and flooding seriously and prepare now.
If you have over three feet of snow, as a general guideline, please consult a professional to remove snow from your roof before this event.
If you choose to clear it yourself, know your abilities and use extreme caution.
Signs of a compromised roof include:
- Sagging ceiling tiles popping
- New cracks in ceiling sheetrock
- Cracking or creaking noises
- Bowing trusses
- Cracks in walls or masonry
- Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing
- Severe roof leaks
Here's a map of potential flooding areas within South Lake:
