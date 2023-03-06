The National Weather Service in Reno says an Atmospheric River is increasingly likely to hit portions of northern Nevada from Thursday afternoon to Sunday.
The deepest snowpack will absorb much of the rain, but the shallower snowpack, below approximately 5500 feet, will pose the greatest flood concerns.
With that in mind, the City of Reno is providing sandbags at the following locations:
- City of Reno Corporation Yard (1640 East Commercial Way)
- Mira Loma Park (3000 South McCarran Blvd.)
- Moya Blvd. near the intersection of Red Baron Blvd.)
- Reno Fire Station #5 (1500 Mayberry Dr.)
- Horseman's Park (2800 Pioneer Dr.)
- Idlewild Park (2055 Idlewild Dr.)
Storey County is also providing sand and sandbags at the following locations:
- At the end of Toll Road
- Fire Station 74
- Fire Station 72
- Storey County Senior Center
(You'll need to bring your own shovel)
