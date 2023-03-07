Weather Alert

.Heavy rain with higher snow levels is expected to bring the risk of flooding, mainly in areas below approximately 6500 feet. The main impacts are expected to be on smaller creeks and streams and in areas of poor drainage. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. * WHERE...Portions of California and western Nevada below approximately 6500 feet, including the following areas, in California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Mono County. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas due to deep snow confining flow and limiting drainage. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with snow and debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A warm atmospheric river will lead to rapid runoff in areas of shallow snowpack and wet ground. Continued precipitation on areas with deeper snowpack may begin to pass rain through the snowpack during the prolonged precipitation event. This will lead substantial hazard of minor flooding with significant rises on main stem rivers. Flooding on mainstem rivers is not forecast at this time, but rises to monitor stage or even minor flooding can't be ruled out. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&

...ADDITIONAL WINTER WEATHER AND TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES THIS WEEK... * Periods of snow showers will continue through Wednesday with snowfall most prevalent in the Sierra. For lower elevations, it may be sunny one minute and snowing the next. * Additional snow accumulations will be minor compared to most recent storms, but still capable of bringing travel difficulties at times, especially through the Sierra. Be sure to check with CalTrans and NDOT for the latest on road conditions. * Temperatures will remain well below normal the next several days, with wind chills dropping as low as -25 degrees in the Sierra backcountry overnight. * A major pattern change is shaping up from Thursday afternoon onward. A warm Pacific storm will bring heavy rain and high elevation snow potential, along with strong winds, Thursday night through Saturday night. Please find additional details in our Forecaster Discussion on weather.gov/reno.