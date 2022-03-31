An official with the City of Reno has been arrested on two felony charges of hindering reporting of a crime and robbery, according to The Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Jeffery Limpert, Revitalization Manager for the City of Reno, was arrested Thursday, March 31st just before 2 a.m. and is currently in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility without bail.
We reached out to the City of Reno about the arrest and they gave us this statement:
“Every employee of the City of Reno is expected to conduct themselves in a manner that will preserve the public’s confidence in our organization. We are aware of the situation being reported and are investigating it further.”
Limpert started his post with the City of Reno in July of 2021.
Any developments on this story will be posted here.
(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.)