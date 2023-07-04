The City of South Lake Tahoe hosted its 4th of July Parade celebration at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The parade took place along g U.S. Highway 50 heading westbound from Ski Run Blvd. to Al Tahoe Blvd.
This year's parade, themed "Celebrating the Red, White & Big Blue!", promised to be bigger and better than ever, featuring an impressive lineup of participants showcasing their creativity and enthusiasm.
The Parade Grand Marshal for this year was Tom Davis, past City Mayor & Council Member, and long-time parade volunteer.
The parade was hosted by the energetic and charismatic emcee, Mike Peron, who kept the crowd entertained and engaged throughout the event.
A special highlight of the parade was a thrilling military flyover by the Nevada National Guard 192nd Airlift Squadron. Their impressive C-130H aircraft soared over Lakeview Commons, adding an awe-inspiring patriotic touch to the festivities.
The parade also featured "The Best of the Parade Awards." A dedicated judging panel carefully scored all parade entries in the following categories: Best Commercial Entry, Best Nonprofit Entry, Best Youth Entry, Best Classic Auto, and Anything Goes.