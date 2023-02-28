With all this fresh snow, the City of South Lake Tahoe is providing some useful tips on snow removal and winter preparedness.
• Do not play on berms or sled down them. While it may be tempting to sled down these tall berms, please do not sled into the street. Snowplows and cars may not see you playing or be able to stop in time if you come flying down into the street on your sled.
• Stay far away from the road when standing or playing outside. The city's plow trucks are big, with blind spots, and a driver may not see you if you are standing too close to the road. A plow driver has low visibility as snow flies onto the windshield. This makes it hard for the driver to see anyone along the road. Plows can also throw large chunks of ice and snow as they pass and the flying debris could hurt you.
• Never tunnel or build forts in the snowbanks along the side of the road. Snowplow drivers will not see you if you have tunneled into a snowbank. If you’re in the tunnel, you could be “snowed in” when a truck plows next to you.
• Wear bright colors so that drivers can see you better if you are outside. This one goes for adults as well when you are shoveling or snow blowing your driveway.
• Please keep pets inside or on a leash if they are outdoors. A loose pet can quickly run into the street and a plow driver or car may not be able to stop in time to avoid running into them especially with ice buildup on roads.
For more information, you can visit their website here: Snow Removal and Winter Preparedness | South Lake Tahoe, CA - Official Website (cityofslt.us)