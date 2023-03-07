The National Weather Service has forecast rain over the next week, including the potential for a strong atmospheric river beginning on Thursday, March 9.
The potential of heavy rainfall across the region brings the threat of flooding and roof collapses.
The snow will absorb this moisture, which will significantly increase the snow load weight and can strain the structure, increasing the chances of structural damage or collapse. Roofs are required to hold a snow load, but the amount of snow this winter is exceptional, pushing the upper limits of what roofs are expected to tolerate.
The City is urging residents to take the threat of roof collapses and flooding seriously and prepare now.
If you have over three feet of snow, as a general guideline, please consult a professional to remove snow from your roof before this event. If you choose to clear it yourself, know your abilities and use extreme caution.
There are several factors that determine the roof’s strength abilities, including pitch of roof, construction type, materials used, the amount of snow and water/ice content of the snow.
Signs of a compromised roof include:
- Sagging ceiling tiles popping
- New cracks in ceiling sheetrock
- Cracking or creaking noises
- Bowing trusses
- Cracks in walls or masonry
- Doors and windows that no longer, or have trouble, opening and closing
- Severe roof leaks
Sandbags are available at the following location:
Fire Station 3
2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
Behind the Station
Shovels and bags provided; shovels are limited, so you are encouraged to bring your own.
To learn if your home or business is in a flood plain or historic localized flooding area, visit ArcGIS Web Application
(City of South Lake Tahoe)