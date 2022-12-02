The City of Sparks is challenging its employees and residents to generously give to those less fortunate during this holiday season.
The City has partnered with the Food Bank of Northern Nevada to light-heartedly “Can the Mayor” during a virtual food drive and/or “Card the Mayor” with a gift card drive for the Eddy House. They are hoping to raise more than $4,000 for each charity by December 16.
“Sparks is a city that gives back,” said Mayor Ed Lawson. “I’m thrilled that we have issued this fun challenge to our employees and the community. We want to provide as much as we possibly can to those in need.”
Both Eddy House and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada have provided links to give online, making it simple to donate.
“Eddy House is serving a record number of youth. With winter just around the corner, we expect the need to continue to grow,” said Eddy House Chief Operating Officer Jillian Keller. “Thank you to the City of Sparks and Mayor Lawson for serving homeless youth in our community through the Card the Mayor campaign! Providing gift cards through this campaign enables homeless youth to get a warm meal, a new pair of clothes, or other essentials that many of us take for granted."
“More families than ever before are needing our help,” said Nicole Lamboley, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. “We appreciate the support through the ‘Can the Mayor’ campaign, making sure that people right here in northern Nevada have the nutritious food they need for their families. Partnerships like this one are vital for us to be able to meet the needs of our community.”
To “Can the Mayor” and donate to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, click here: https://give.fbnn.org/event/holiday2022/team/910175/
To “Card the Mayor” and purchase Amazon, Visa, grocery store, fast food, or other gift cards for the Eddy House click here: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E244768&id=65