The City of Sparks proclaimed April 25th as Austin Corbett Day, honoring a battle born Nevadan and 2022 Super Bowl champion.
On Monday, the Sparks City Council honored Corbett for all of his achievements.
"Austin Corbett is the third local high school football player from Northern Nevada to appear in the Super Bowl and the first athlete from Sparks to star in the Super Bowl." said councilmember Donald Abbott. "Austin Corbett is one example of the amazing local talent in the City of Sparks. And while his career in football started in Sparks, there is no doubt he took his talents to the next level through his hard work and dedication to be the best lineman around."
Such a great community that can lean on one another." said Corbett. Corbett said, "24 years that I spent here before getting shipped off with football stuff, this is amazing I just love coming back."
Corbett was an athlete early on in life. He started playing football at the age of seven. He also played football at Reed High School, and graduated with the class of 2013. Corbett was then invited by the Wolf Pack coaching staff to join the team at the University of Nevada, Reno as a walk-on that fall.
He scored big on his career when he was drafted into the NFL in 2018. He spent a season with the Cleveland Browns, then he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. And the rest his history! He and the Rams won Super Bowl LVI.
"It obviously shows it doesn't matter where you're from," said Corbett. "Just do anything you can and whatever you start, make sure you set out to finish. And as long as you finish and don't give up, that's going to take you a very long way."
After the Super Bowl win with the Rams, in March Corbett signed a three year contract with the Carolina Panthers.
During his visit to Sparks, he told 2 News, "I'm headed out tomorrow to get back to Carolina and learn the new offense with the Panthers so it'll be fun."