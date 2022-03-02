This City of Sparks is launching a brand-new public-facing website.
Starting on March 3, online visitors to Welcome to the City Of Sparks, Nevada will find an enhanced experience designed to simplify finding information quickly.
Additionally, the Fire, Police and Parks and Recreation departments each have new subsites that include quick links to the most requested services and contact information.
“As our city grows, we need a robust way to provide our residents with the information they need quickly and efficiently,” said Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. “We worked across all departments to streamline our website and create a better user experience. The goal is to provide the most requested information upfront to ensure that all of our programs and services are easily accessible.”
The updated, contemporary site includes a new “City Help Center” located on the main homepage, providing one-click access to city meetings, city services, key departments, job opportunities and more. There are also specific “Sparks News” and “Meetings and Events” sections.
Additionally, a new “How Do I” section provides quick access to some of the most highly requested information including how to report issues, pay for city services, submit public records requests, view ward maps and much more.
In addition to being mobile responsive, the new website is also ADA compliant and has the ability to translate into different languages to ensure that city information is accessible to all individuals.
Visitors are encouraged to subscribe to the new website’s Enotify system to stay up-to-date on happenings within the city including emergency alerts, police and fire updates, city news and meeting agendas.
“It’s important to note that those who are currently receiving notifications from the city will need to sign up through the new notification system in order to continue receiving information and updates from the city,” said Community Relations Manager Julie Duewel."