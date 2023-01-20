The City of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open Fire Chief position. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm.
On January 25, 2023, the finalists will participate in a one-day assessment and interview to compete for the position.
City Manager Neil Krutz anticipates selecting the next Chief of the Sparks Fire Department at the completion of the in-person effort.
The three finalists are:
· Lorenzo Gigliotti, Retired Fire Chief for the Apple Valley Fire Protection District, Apple Valley, California, 38 years in the fire service.
· Aaron Lowe, Deputy Fire Chief for the Carson City Fire Department, Carson City, Nevada, 28 years in the fire service.
· Patrick Reid, Deputy Fire Chief for the Pasco Fire Department, Pasco, Washington, 30 years in the fire service.
“This group has a combined 96 years of experience in the fire service,” Krutz said. “I am excited to see how well they perform under the challenging circumstances we will create through the assessment and interview process.”
(City of Sparks)