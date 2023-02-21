The City of Sparks has chosen Walt White as its new fire chief.
The City says White’s contract will go before the Sparks City Council for approval on Monday, February 27, 2023.
“I am humbled and honored by the trust and confidence placed in me by City Manager Neil Krutz and am appreciative of the reception I have received from Vice President Darren Jackson and the members of Local 731,” White said. “Assuming my contract is approved by the Sparks City Council on Monday, I look forward to serving the more than 100,000 residents and visitors of the City of Sparks. I’m excited to join this highly reliable team and become a small part of the rich history and tradition of the Sparks Fire Department.“
White is the current fire chief of the Amador Fire Protection District and former chief of the Sacramento Fire Department.
He has more than 36 years of fire experience and holds a Bachelor of Science in Fire Service Management and a Master of Executive Fire Service Leadership. He is also a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School of Government’s National Preparedness Leadership Initiative.
“I am excited to bring Mr. White’s contract forward to the Sparks City Council,” said Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. “I am confident we have chosen the right candidate to move our Sparks Fire Department forward.”
White was the City’s initial top candidate. “Now is the right timing for me to accept the position of Sparks Fire Chief,” White said. “My family and I are excited to be a part of the Sparks community.”
(City of Sparks)