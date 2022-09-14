The City of Sparks has announced six finalists for its open fire chief position.
The six finalists will participate in a two-day assessment center and interview process on October 11 and 12 to compete for the position.
The finalists are Travis Anderson, Brett Jeremy Headman, Kevin Jakubos, Mark Lawson, Mark Rohlfing and Walt White.
All the candidates have at least 20 years of fire experience. Combined they have served 177 years.
Chief Jim Reid announced his retirement in April 2022.
The search went live July 6, 2022, and closed August 17, 2022. Thirty-two applications were received.
(City of Sparks contributed to this report.)