The City of Reno is warning the public of a phone scam claiming to be involved with the Reno Marshal Division.
Over the last week, city officials say the Reno Marshal Division and the Reno Police Department have been notified of the fake calls telling people to pay a $2,500 bond or risk being arrested. Authorities say the scammers are using the real names of both current and retired employees within the Marshal's Division.
The Reno Police Department encourages anyone getting these phone calls to never give out any credit card, debit card, or bank information no matter how much the caller threatens you.
They also offer these tips to identify the scam:
1. The Marshal Division with the City of Reno will never contact people via telephone and require any type of payment.
2. Be wary if you are being asked to act immediately. Scammers typically try to push you into action before you have had time to think.
3. Do not wire money or use a prepaid debit card. Scammers often pressure people into wiring money or using a prepaid debit card. It's like sending cash: once it's gone, you can't trace it.
The Reno Police Department encourages people to visit the City of Reno website, reno.gov to learn more about The Reno Municipal Court Marshal Division.
If you feel you have been a victim of this scam consider filing an online report with the Reno Police Department at renopd.com.
(City of Reno contributed to this report.)